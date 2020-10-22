‘Mahama afa’ - Pokuase interchange workers threaten to vote out Akufo-Addo over GH¢20 daily wages

Some labourers who work with the construction firm in charge of the Pokuase interchange have condemned the Akufo-Addo-led government for supervising what they have described as unfair treatment towards them.

In an attempt to register their displeasure, they have threatened to vote against the ruling party in the upcoming December polls.



According to them, government officials have failed to address their concerns and refused to talk or grant them any audience anytime they visit the construction site.



Labourers at the site, Thursday, October 22, 2020, demonstrated to demand an increase in the daily wages which is currently pegged at GH¢20.20 with GH¢1.00 allowance.



While chanting former president John Dramani Mahama’s elections slogan they lamented their poor payment structure.



“Mahama afa, 2020 Mahama afa…,” they sang in harmony; which translates as “Mahama has won.”



Speaking in an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb, a scaffolder at the construction site decried “our main problem is that we need salary increment. They’ve taken us all as labourers but I’m not a labourer, I’m a Scaffolder yet we’re all paid GH¢20.20p.

We work for 8hours and get GH¢20.20p and we don’t even have insurance. When it rains they deduct from the working hours. How come? This is a huge interchange so we’re calling on government to help us. We’ve sent several petitions to the management yet no one heeds to our plea. The consultants just came when they heard about our demonstration.”



Another who works at the carpentry department added that, aside from the paltry sum they are given after a day’s work, there have no insurance cover in case of accidents.



“Workers here at the Pokuase Interchange are being taken for fools by our Chinese supervisors. Even when you take a break to visit the wash room, you’re penalized. When it rains, they deduct and mark us absent, he lamented”



They also complained about the sickening maltreatment from their Chinese supervisors who are in charge of the project.



All these grievances coupled with several others, according to them have forced them to reject the Akufo-Addo-led government.



