Mahama affirms readiness to take part in IMANI’s debate despite Akufo-Addo’s boycott

President Akufo-Addo has already turned down a debate with former President Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to participate in a presidential debate with his main opponent, President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo despite the president’s refusal to commit to same.

Ahead of the 2020 December general elections, policy think tank group, IMANI Africa, had written to the two leading candidates seeking their commitment to go toe to toe in a presidential debate.



However, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, in a letter to IMANI dated September 23, 2020, stated that “President of the Republic will not be available to participate in IMANI’s Presidential Debate between the two dominant political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), due to pre-arranged commitments”.



Subsequently, the office of former President Mahama who was yet to reply to IMANI’s request in a letter signed by the Head of Administration at the former president’s office, Callistus Mahama, dated September 30, 2020, stated “H.E John Mahama has stated publicly, his willingness, to debate H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo on any platform and at any time.”

According to the former president’s office, “H.E John Mahama believes that not only will this enhance our democracy, but also give voters a better opportunity to make informed decisions.”



The letter emphasized that anything short of a presidential debate between the two leading political parties in Ghana ahead of the December 2020 general elections will defeat the intended purpose.