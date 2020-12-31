Mahama and his diabolic NDC cronies must stop lying to Ghanaians - NPP UK

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The United Kingdom branch of the NPP is asking former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress to desist from what it says are their false claim of having won the 2020 general elections.

In a statement the party have accused former President Mahama and some elements within his National Democratic Congress party of diabolically inciting violence, and refusing to condemn the ensuing violent actions of their supporters, as well as refusing to concede defeat in the just ended general elections.



The NPP UK in a statement reacting to the NDC’s petition filed at the supreme Court said, Mr Mahama and his “cronies” despite their diabolic agenda have finally found a way to doing what is right in the eyes of law-abiding Ghanaians and a move only seen by some within the NDC as “any fool can go to court.”



Describing the party as an “unruly political party with disregard and disrespect for the rule of law’ the NPP UK in a statement says the NDC has by their election petition been served an opportunity to prove they are a peace-loving party that is committed to the rule of law and are also expected to prove their case of having won the elections after making several claims.



Read the full statement below:



Press Release

NPP UK Communications Directorate



NPP UK Branch



30.12.2020



NPP UK Warns John Mahama and his diabolic NDC Cronies to stop lying to Ghanaians and accept defeat



The diabolic NDC are at it again. After inciting violence, and refusing to condemn the ensuing violent actions of their supporters, and refusing to concede defeat in the just ended general elections, the NDC has finally petitioned the Supreme Court.

In a move seen by many law-abiding Ghanaians as the is the right way forward, a way once paved by the NPP after losing the 2012 presidential elections. A move seen by some within the NDC as “any fool can go to court’.



After claiming they won the elections by their own ‘magimatical’ computations in both the presidential and parliamentary elections, Ghanaians are expecting to see some hard credible evidence as part of the Supreme Court proceedings so as not to waste the court’s time and that of every Ghanaian.



The NDC has one more opportunity to prove to all Ghanaians that they are a peace-loving party, one that will uphold the rule of law and to demonstrate in true patriot style that they truly have the interest of Ghanaians at heart.



At the moment, we believe the NDC is an unruly political party with disregard and disrespect for the rule of law. Judging by the incidents allegedly involving NDC sympathisers and supporters such as the market fires, burning of buses and unlawful congregation of their members and the constant negative propaganda and the attacked on personalities in the media.



We in the NPP UK are in solidarity with the majority of Ghanaians who voted to re-elect HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term of development and progress and for an agenda of shared prosperity and transforming Ghana.

We would like to remind those in the NDC that the elections are over, and Ghana has to move on to deal with more pressing issues such as the fight on poverty and on the COVID-19 pandemic.



Long live Ghana



Long live HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Long live the NPP



NPP UK Communications Directorate

+447411461007



+447949204396



+447956967778



+447533347762