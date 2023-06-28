9
Menu
News

Mahama appreciates Assin North for resounding victory

John Dramani Mahama Point Up Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former President of Ghana and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has extended a congratulatory message to James Gyakye Quayson and the electorates of Assin North for their landslide victory in the recently concluded by-election.

The former president said this in a Twitter post.

In the post, Mahama expressed his gratitude to the constituents for their overwhelming support and their rejection of the non-performing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former president's tweet read, "A big thank you, Assin North, for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP in the by-election.

“Your vote for Justice and Development is truly inspiring. Let's keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of."

The former president prior to the by-election embarked on a series of campaigns in the Assin North Constituency with James Gyakye Quayson, together with other bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress.

James Gyakye Quayson, received 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 per cent of the total votes cast, defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes cast in the by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled 87 votes representing (0.29%).



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





NW/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: