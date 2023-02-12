Mahama attends third day Adua prayers for late Yagbonwura

Former President Mahama greets elder of the clan

Former President John Mahama has attended the third day Adua prayers for the late Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa, in Damango.

He was accompanied by the former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and other national, regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Together with other leading members, executives and members of the National Democratic Congress, I joined the sons and daughters of Gonja and well-wishers at the third day Adua prayers for our late father and Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Boresa, in Damango.



“May Allah Grant our late king Jannatul firdous,” the former President wrote on his official Facebook.



Background



The Overlord of Gonja, Prof Tuntunba Boressah II has passed on.

The 90-year-old king died early on Sunday, 5th February 2023.



Traditional funeral rites and mourning for Prof. Boressah II, the president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, have started.



The late Chief was enskinned as Yagbonwura in March 2010. Prior to that he was the Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area of Gonja under the skin name Kusawguwura Sulemana Jakpa.







