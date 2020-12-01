Mahama battles Bawumia for northern votes

Former President John Dramani Mahama (L) and VP Dr Bawumia

With just six days to the general elections, the northern part of Ghana has turned into a battleground as the two leading parties, the governing NPP and the opposition NDC party intensify their campaigns ahead of next week’s elections.

While the governing NPP’s charge in the north has been led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama is now doubling up efforts in a move insiders say is aimed at catching up with the Vice President.



The Vice President, who has mainly focused his campaign in the north and Zongo territories, is said to have made significant inroads in the northern region as a result of his ever-increasing appeal to the people.



Multiple sources close to the Mahama campaign say following his return to the north to campaign last week, the former President has realised the extent of progress Dr Bawumia has made and the need for the former president to step up and battle the Vice President for northern votes.



The source said apart from the reception he got in Tamale, the former President Mahama has not been impressed with the level of reception he has received in the north, especially his home region Savannah.



While Vice President Bawumia crisscrossed the three Tamale constituencies and the North East Region on Sunday and Monday respectively, Mahama focused on his home region, Savannah on Sunday and Monday.

The Mahama camp is said to be monitoring the Vice President’s movement closely with a plan to catch up if the need arises.



Indeed, there was a need to catch up on Monday evening when news got to the Mahama camp that Vice President Bawumia had made waves in Chereponi and Yonyoo on Monday.



Having already completed his North East tour last week, Mahama quickly altered his campaign itinerary and rushed back to Bunkpurugu and Yonyoo in the North East to try and repair the “extensive campaign damage” the Vice President had caused.



Ironically, as Mahama and his entourage headed to Bunkpurugu and Yunyoo on Monday night, they met the Vice President’s convoy at a village called Sakogu.



With Dr Bawumia now pitching permanent camp in the north for the rest of the campaign, the Mahama source revealed that the former President is now in limbo, and is unsure whether to stay in the north and match Bawumia boot for boot or head down south.

The Mahama dilemma, the source said, has been heightened by the lack of confidence in Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang to handle the southern territory, while Mahama concentrates on the north.



Whatever Mahama eventually decides, he may have to forgo one territory and concentrate on one.



Either he forgets the south and stays up north to battle Bawumia, or he abandons the northern territory for the Vice President and heads down to the south to battle with President Akufo-Addo.