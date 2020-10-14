Mahama begins a four-day tour of the Central Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama in a campaign mood

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to embark on a four-day tour in the Central Region starting from Wednesday, October 14 to Saturday, October 17.

The visit comes on the heels of a recent tour of his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to her home region.



The NDC Flagbearer will kickstart from the Mfantseman constituency briefly to commiserate with Mr Ekow Kwansah Hayford’s widow, children and family.



Mr Mahama will afterwards visit Cape Coast South, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Ekumfi, Gomoa West, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam,Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Upper Denkyira East and West, Gomoa East, Agona West and Gomoa Central constituencies.



The 2020 Flagbearer of the NDC will also pay courtesy calls on some traditional and religious leaders.

He will also visit Zongo Communities and some communities to interact with the rank and file of the party.



He plans to engage fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, hawkers, commercial drivers, small scale miners, identifiable groups and to interact with some communities and canvass support for himself and the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming general election.



While in the Region, the Flagbearer will highlight provisions of the NDC’s manifesto, dubbed “People’s Manifesto: Jobs and Prosperity for All," and have radio interviews.