Mahama behaving like Donald Trump – Oppong Nkrumah

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information says John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is exhibiting traits similar to Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America.

According to Oppong Nkrumah, the former president’s perceived attacks on the media is akin to what Trump usually do by describing publications by some media houses as ‘fake news’.



Addressing the nation during a press conference on December 8, 2020, Oppong Nkrumah commended the media for their coverage of the 2020 elections.



He said the media has been objective and provided accurate information to Ghanaians.



He cautioned the NDC against gagging the media and asked them to respect media freedom.



“Mahama is now speaking against the media that the figures you are giving are not true. We’ve followed elections in this country and we know it’s the media that investigate and predict winners at polling stations. Even this year you’ve improved your coverage of the elections. It is this year that John Mahama is saying that you’ve not done well”.



“This attitude is just like when Donald Trump was about losing the US elections. He said the media was fake and against the interest of the country. I want you to be vigilant and disregard it. You have done well and deserve plaudits instead of criticism”, he said.

Mahama had at an earlier conference called on the media to be objective in their reportage and not call the elections for Nana Akufo-Addo.



The NDC flagbearer said that he has won the elections and that there are attempts by the government to subvert the will of Ghanaians.



“It is clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We’ve won in 10 regions out of 16 and Ghanaians have expressed their confidence in us.



“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people” as he accused the government of using military personnel to intimidate persons in areas favourable to the NDC”.







