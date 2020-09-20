Mahama brags about infrastructure achievements, says Akufo-Addo doesn't compare

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December elections, John Dramani Mahama, has said there is evidence that he has built more infrastructure projects than his main opponent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Ghanaians know what my track record is. My opponent comes nowhere near me. When we talk about credibility who is more credible when it comes to delivery on social infrastructure? Everyone knows who is credible.



“He [Akufo-Addo] should show me one secondary school he has built or one hospital he has built in four years. It is easy to say that we have better credibility when it comes to infrastructure with our opponent,” he said.



The former President, who is seeking another opportunity to return to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House, made the comments on TV XYZ during an interview on September 20, 2020.



The debate about which government has delivered more infrastructure projects was stoked after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an event last month to tout its infrastructure achievements.

While the NPP claims it has done better compared to the erstwhile NDC administration, the NDC disagrees.



This prompted the Mr Mahama to throw a challenge to the President for an open debate on infrastructure achievements to settle the score.



The NPP has since turned down the request on grounds that such a debate was baseless.



In the TV XYZ interview, Mr Mahama sought to reiterate his position that the NPP government has very little to show for in terms of infrastructural development.

