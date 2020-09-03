General News

‘Mahama camboo’ is a corrupted version of ‘Mahama can do’ - Ex-NDC Organizer

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril has disclosed the popular ‘Mahama Camboo’ is a corrupted word of ‘Mahama Can Do’.

According to him, the word came about during the Mahama led administration when tricycles were sent to the Upper West Region to boost the transport sector in the region.



Mr. Jibril speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said the Upper West Region had challenges with transportation hence the former president took the initiative to introduce this form of transport in the region.



He indicated the initiative transformed lives and created jobs for people in the region and in appreciation, they named it ‘Maham Can Do’ but the word was corrupted and changed to ‘Mahama Camboo’.



The tricycle which is also known as ‘Pragyia’ gained popularity when it was being used as an avenue for job creation.



Some have argued that it originated from India and has been very popular in Nigeria, where it is called ‘Keke Napep’, and used as commercial transport.

Mahdi Jibril added it is only the NDC that has transformed Upper West Region.



”We have a good relationship with the people of Upper West Region. Every student in the Upper West Region knows the use of ‘Pragyia’ was inevitable. It served and continue to serve as a life-saver.”



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama has been captured in a tricycle popularly called Pragyia or “Mahama Camboo” campaigning.



Mr. Mahama who is on a tour in the Upper West region is seen seated in the Pragyia with two other passengers whilst been carried through town.



The tricycle is a widely used means of transportation for many people in the Upper West Region as well as other regions but its usage is against the laws of Ghana.

