2
Menu
News

Mahama campaign trail hits Jomoro on March 26

John Dramani Mahama Point Up John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, the flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is scheduled to visit the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region.

The visit is part of the former President’s campaign to be re-elected as the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

A release from the Jomoro Constituency Organizer, Boadi Benedict said “comrades, due to some pressing issues at the office of our former president H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the scheduled program for Friday 24th March has been pushed to Sunday 26th March”.

He said, “a new time will be communicated by Friday”.

“I encourage all branch executives/ ward coordinators to send these messages to party members by the local announcement and keep on organizing for Sunday and make Sunday program a mega one”.

The Jomoro Constituency is being occupied by Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey of the opposition NDC who is also seeking re-election.

She is being contested by three other members of the party.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: