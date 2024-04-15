Mahama can never win power for NDC – Moshake

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the NDC

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A former Executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared former President John Dramani Mahama as a star-crossed presidential candidate of the NDC who can never win power for the Party.

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, who for a long time, has been explaining the reasons why Mr. John Mahama continues to be rejected by Ghanaians, said in a recent interview that the man has simply become an enemy to voters because he has offended everybody.



“Even within his own party, the NDC, there are many people who will not vote for him because of how offending he has been to us,” Moshake told this reporter.



According to him, John Mahama practically used his presidency from 2012 to 2016, to make himself unlikable.



“He offended students by withdrawing the Nursing and Teacher trainee allowances; he offended soldiers by not paying their peace keeping allowances on time, and he offended kayayei by mercilessly removing these head porters from Agbogbloshie without proper alternative accommodation for them,” Moshake said.



According to him, Mr. John Mahama offended Rawlings by pitching camp with their arch enemy, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and he offended NDC youth by telling them that they can only be eligible for enlistment into National Security with a Bachelor’s degree.

“Look, we can even talk about the fact that he offended the clergy by allowing a homosexual man, Andrew Solomon, to raise funds for his 2012 election campaign and also pay US$20,000 for a copy of his book during a launch in New York.



All of these memories are still fresh in the minds of Ghanaian voters and that is why they will never vote for John Mahama again,” Moshake said.



According to him, the NDC shot itself in the foot when it re-elected the former president as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



“We had a clear chance of winning this election and this was captured clearly in the forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the UK, but like the EIU said, in order to win easily, we needed to change the candidate, John Mahama.



We did not and that is how come even though John Mahama seemed to have taken off to a flying start with the 24-hour economy thing, immediately Vice President Bawumia started selling his policies, the 24-hour economy thing lost steam.