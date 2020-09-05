Politics

Mahama can’t take credit for restored peace in Dagbon – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, deputy general of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) knows nothing about the restored peace in Dagbon.

This comes after Former President John Dramani Mahama said the NDC played a role in restoring peace to the people



The nearly two decades of conflict in Dagbon was brought to an end after the coronation of the new Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II on January 25, 2019.



The conflict dates back to when Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II was murdered in March 2002 after an eruption of violence during the Yendi traditional fire festival.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a meeting with the overlord of the Dagbon traditional area, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, called on the Dagbon land vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a reward for bringing peace to the area after years of protracted conflict.



“The Dagbon people, the Northern people and Ghanaians as well are indebted to Nana Akufo-Addo for bringing peace to Dagbon and once you owe somebody a debt, you should pay it,” the Vice President said.

“The people of Dagbon will pay that debt on December 7 by voting massively for him and the NPP government,” he added.



But former president and flagbearer for the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama speaking in the Upper West Region on Friday, said his party played a role in the peace the people of Dagbon enjoy today.



Responding to this on CitiFM, however, Nana Obiri Boahen said the assertion by the former president is untrue.



“You cannot talk about peace in Yendi and strike my name out. In December 2019, I had to spend the night at Yendi. As for former president Mahama and his MPs, they know nothing about it. President Mahama today is talking about peace in Yendi. When they were performing the funeral rites of the late Yaa-Naa Abdullai, the current NPP Regional Chairman was present. No member of NDC showed up nor participated. So as for the NDC, they should stop talking about Dagbon issues.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.