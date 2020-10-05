Mahama cannot point to even one innovation in cocoa sector – NPP dares

Aside the several flashbacks of unbridled money squandering in the Agric sector, the National Democratic Congress led by John Dramani Mahama cannot point to one substantive innovation in the cocoa production industry, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed.

According to the party, the erstwhile NDC government which involved the late Professor John Evan Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama did not initiate any substantive policy for cocoa farmers across the country.



The ruling party insisted that the only policies the opposition party embarked on while in the office were those which commenced under the leadership of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



Addressing the media in Accra, Monday, October 5, 2020, Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa maintained that while the Akufo-Addo-led government has over the past three years initiated modernized ways to help cement the gains in the cocoa production, the previous Mahama government bastardised all gains former President Kufuor made.



He said all the progress the NDC claimed to have made in the sector can all be attributed to the NPP.

“NDC over the eight years of John Mahama and partly the late President Mills cannot point to one innovation that they dreamt of and created in order to help farmers rather all they tried to do was maintain what Kufuor did and even that they bastardised the free fertilizer distribution and the mismanagement of the bonus systems…,” he argued.



Adding that the living condition of cocoa farmers across the country is far better under the Akufo-Addo-led government than the previous Mahama government.



