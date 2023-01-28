Mahama chastises African Presidents who cling unto power beyond age 80

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama says African leaders beyond the age of 80 have no business clinging to power.

According to him, such old leaders easily lose their thoughts and are unable to make any meaningful decisions to help to progress their countries. Mahama, who was answering questions at a forum at Chatham House in London, said with 60 percent of the African population being youthful, those aged 80 years and above have no business becoming Presidents.



”When you have a leader who is old, he has no business continuing to be a leader, it doesn’t matter where the person is coming from, whether Africa or wherever,” according to Former President John Mahama.

There are a number of African leaders who are above 80 years and in active service. They include 89-year-old President of Cameroon, Paul Biya; Namibian President, Hage Gottfried Geingob, 81 years; Ivorian Leader, Alassane Ouattara, 81 years; Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and 80-year-old Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.