Mahama committed to developing Ghana and improving livelihoods - Prof. Jane Naana

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Office of Professor Jane Naana Opku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress has stressed that the track record of the party under the leadership John Dramani Mahama clearly demonstrates the ability of the NDC Flagbearer to work with all Ghanaians to improved livelihoods and national development.

Interacting with the Chiefs and people of the Central Region during a tour of the region, Professor Opoku Agyeman reminded them of the development agenda that the Mahama pursued during his administration.



She said that election choices are informed by the ability to lead and effectively implement a clear development agenda for the country. Thus a vote for John Dramani Mahama should be the obvious choice.



She added that former President Mahama has a proven track record of delivering on his promises, and will deliver on the programmes outlined in the Manifesto of the NDC; the "People's Manifesto." She added that the programmes in the “People’s Manifesto" are designed to meet the needs of all the segments in the Ghanaian society.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang reiterated the undisputed track record of the NDC of ensuring the equitable distribution of the resources of the country among the various administrative areas of the country.



She emphasized on the need for peace before, during and after the December 7th elections. In connection with this she called on young people not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to create confusion at polling centers during the December elections.



The Central Region tour took her to Twifo Atti morkwa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Mfantseman, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Ekumfi, Gomoa West, Central and East, Agona West and East, Awutu Senya East and West constituencies.

