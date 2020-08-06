Mahama concedes before elections? - Social media trolls over '8-year' comments

Click for Market Deals →
A section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to troll the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama over his statement that Ghanaians have witnessed 8 years of failed promises under the Akufo-Addo administration.
Speaking after registering for the Ghana Voters Identification card, John Dramani called on Ghaianians to come in their numbers to register to enable them to vote against the current government.
Mr. Mahama however slipped when he said Ghanaians have witnessed 8 years of abandoned projects instead of the 4-year ruling of the Akufo-Addo government.
He said “let’s register and kick out this non-performing government. It’s been 8 years of abandoned projects, eight years of failed promises, one village one dam has not materialized…”
This blunder has generated a lot of social media reactions as the Akufo-Addo government took over power from the NDC 4 years ago and not 8 years.
Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted, “was always suspicious that John Mahama was only using 2020 as a rehearsal for 2024 after Akufo-Addo’s 8yrs. I think they call it a Freudian slip...”
Another twitter user by name Yaw A. Abban said “Nana chop 3& a half years in Government but Mahama sey we chop 8years. Well, the #4More4Nana is stronger than apartheid. Mahama sef throw in the towel!”
Below are some of the reaction on social media;
I was always suspicious that .?@JDMahama? was only using 2020 as a rehearsal for 2024 after Akufo-Addo’s 8yrs. I think they call it a Freudian slip... pic.twitter.com/6XQyunHh8c— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 5, 2020
Nana chop 3& a half years in Government but Mahama sey we chop 8years. Well the #4More4Nana is stronger than apartheid. Mahama sef throw in the towel! pic.twitter.com/YFjLIE3Ld5— Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) August 5, 2020
Mr. Mahama seems to be in the Future Oo
Never knew Nana Addo is already in his 8th year as a president Oo, anaa yenk? Heblews? ????????????
Serwaa || Nana Aba ||
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah || Jackie Appiah#PointofView pic.twitter.com/0bQKVc7ayA— Bra Ebow ???????? (@BraEbow) August 5, 2020
Mahama already campaigning for 2024 https://t.co/N1zASax4X7— Nana (@3nkasapii) August 6, 2020
An NDC friend says Ghanaians change parties every 8years so the strategy of Mahama is to insist the NPP has been in power for 8years and Ghanaians will fall for it.— BNI (@BoakyeNIsaac) August 5, 2020
It is time to put NDC in rice and beans.
