Mahama condemns politicization of one hot meal for JHS students and teachers

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the politicization of the “One Hot Meal” being given to final year students Junior High School(JHS) students and teachers.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, some final JHS students are forced to say “4 More for Nana” before the food promised by the President is given to them.



Students who refuse to say it were prevented from taking the food which is currently being distributed across the country.



The former president who saw the video could not hide his shock and surprise on how low the country’s politics has sunk.



He said “SMH! This is how low our politics has sank”.

It could be remembered that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the people of Ghana on measures taken to fight the Coronavirus pandemic said all final year Junior High School (JHS) students are to be given one hot meal per day.



"This was as a result of reports of some final year students “going hungry in complying with the Covid-19 protocols”.



The President said “I have recently received reports that some final year JHS students are going hungry in complying with COVID-19 protocols. I have just instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that as of August 24 to September 18, all 584,000 final year JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools be given one hot meal a day”.





