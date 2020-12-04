Mahama could be a ‘fugitive’ if you vote for him – NPP

Dr. Mustapha Hamid is the 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager of NPP

The New Patriotic Party has asked Ghanaians not to vote for former President John Mahama because he could become a fugitive over the Airbus scandal.

“Whichever way you look at it, former President John Mahama has been accused in court documents, appearing in three countries for his personal involvement in an international bribery scandal valued at 5 million euros. What this means is that John Mahama could soon face the International Criminal Justice System.



“This is the man on the ballot paper that will be handed over to you on Monday. He will be presented to you as a presidential candidate,” a deputy campaign manager of the governing party Dr. Mustapha Hamid said at a press conference Friday.



He further noted: “when you choose him, you risk choosing a president who may be a fugitive in France, the UK, and the USA. Prosecutors in all three countries, in striking a deal with Airbus for the fines, made it clear that it will not stop them from pursuing the individuals involved. This means that candidate Mahama risks arrest if he steps anywhere near those shores.

“Can you imagine a President of the Republic of Ghana with an International arrest warrant on his head? A President who would not be able to travel freely abroad to fight and negotiate for Ghana? That is the risk of voting for John Mahama. The alternative is indeed scarier than we all thought”.



Government has said it is seeking to take compensation over the airbus controversy.