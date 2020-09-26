Mahama could have chosen to fight results of 2016 election - Yamoah Ponkoh

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

NDC's Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh says former President John Dramani Mahama could have chosen to fight the results of Election 2016 in court because he "wasn't happy with certain aspects of the results"

“He (Mahama) handed over power peacefully…he could have chosen to go to court to challenge certain aspects of the results so if we are looking for a peace-loving person, Mahama is second to none…” he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



Watch video below