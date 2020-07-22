General News

Mahama cuts short voter registration tour due to coronavirus

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has suspended his tour of registration centres in the Greater Accra Region due to low awareness in safety protocols on Covid-19.

He has, thus, suggested that education and sensitisation be stepped up so that people will appreciate the “risk reduction” protocols.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer made this known in a couple of tweets on Tuesday.



He had been surprised at how physical distancing and the wearing of face masks have been thrown to the wind.

In videos seen of him in his unannounced tour of Accra and Tema, the forner president had his entourage mobbed by supporters, most of whom have disregarded Covid-19’s safety protocols.





I have cut short my unannounced visit to some voter registration centres in Accra and Tema this afternoon. This is because of the very low awareness of the #COVID19 protocols including physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

1/2 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 21, 2020

