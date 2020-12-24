Mahama dares EC to make Techiman South parliamentary results public

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has dared the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to furnish the people of Ghana with the results summary sheet and pink sheets for the Techiman South Constituency.

The NDC insists that it won the Techiman South seat but the Electoral Commission stole the votes for the NPP.



Through the party’s Members of Parliament, they openly collated the figures the NDC garnered in the just-ended parliamentary election in the constituency.



The Minority has since presented a petition to the Electoral Commission to ask for a re-collation of the votes garnered by parties involved in the elections.



Adding his voice to the stance of the NDC on the Techiman South Constituency, the former President challenged the EC to provide results of the elections.



He said, “I want to restate our challenge to the EC, to come out and show Ghanaians their Results Summary sheet and pink sheets for the Techiman South Constituency”.



Apart from calls on the Electoral Commission to do what is right, the former President also expressed shock at the fact that unarmed Legislators were manhandled by the security personnel under the orders of the President of the country.

He said no one expected that such a thing could happen in Ghana in the 4th Republic.







Read Mahama’s Statement Below:



Tuesday was a sad day for Ghana’s democracy when the Minority Members of Ghana’s Parliament were prevented from presenting a petition to the Electoral Commission in respect of the recent Parliamentary election in Techiman South. But let me congratulate the Minority Leader and the Caucus for stepping out boldly in defence of the democratic rights of Ghanaians.



The conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC), with the tacit support of the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo, using security personnel acting capriciously even towards Members of Parliament is not something anyone could have envisaged in our beloved country in the course of our 4th Republic. Clearly, the EC and its Chairperson are in connivance with Nana Akufo-Addo to fraudulently keep the Techiman South seat on the NPP side.



This is a clear subversion of the will of the people. I salute all who have had courage to call out the EC and the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in this brazen act of trampling on the democratic will of the people.I want to restate our challenge to the EC, to come out and show Ghanaians their Results Summary sheet and pink sheets for the Techiman South Constituency.