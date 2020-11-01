Mahama denies owning a hotel in Dubai

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he does not own any hotel in Dubai, contrary to allegations by the incumbent NPP.

“They said I built hotels in Dubai, I have ships in Tokyo, they said DKM was mine,” Mahama said at a campaign rally in Accra. “If I have hotels in Dubai, I dare them to go and look for it, sell it and come and invest the money in Ghana’s economy.”



He further stated that the ruling party has not been able to provide any evidence against him regarding those allegations, therefore the public should treat the aforestated allegations as something that was meant to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Mahama also denied that he awarded contracts worth millions of cedis to his brother Ibrahim Mahama, including the dredging of the Odaw river.



“My brother was doing the project free of charge. He never charged a pesewa but you had leading figures of the NPP saying I gave him a contract worth 200 million cedis,” Mahama said.