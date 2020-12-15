Mahama disrespecting the same constitution that gave him the opportunity to rule - Nana B

NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has censured NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for refusing to accept the election results.

Following the elections on Monday, December 7, the Electoral Commission declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President-elect after he polled 6,730,587 representing 51.30% while Mr. Mahama, contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost the elections by 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.



But former President Mahama has declined to accept his defeat, claiming election fraud.



He believes he has been short-changed because, to him, he won the elections.



"We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority", Mr. Mahama said in his address to his supporters and the nation.



He also described the election results as "fictional".

Reacting to the position of the former President on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B expressed utter disappointment in Mr. Mahama.



According to him, Mr. Mahama's posture doesn't show exemplary leadership.



"You've been Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces before. You've ruled this nation before," he said wondering why he (Mahama) would charge his supporters to behave violently towards the Electoral Commission.



Quoting Article 64(1) of Ghana's constitution, Nana B urged Mr. Mahama to follow the good footsteps of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who during 2016, when he was then NPP Presidential candidate, resorted to the Supreme Court to address his grievances over the election results.





Article 64(1) states; "The validity of the election of the President may be challenged only by a citizen of Ghana who may present a petition for the purpose to the Supreme Court within twenty-one days after the declaration of the result of the election in respect of which the petition is presented."



"This same constitution made former President Mahama to become President. Today, you're disrespecting the constitution, the same constitution that gave you the opportunity to rule Ghana and it is the same provision that the sitting President based on to say we should all go home and that I'm going by this Article 64, gathering our evidence to go to the Supreme Court and indeed, yes, within 21 days; we had gathered our evidence to the Supreme Court. We were in court for eight (8) to nine (9) months. It never stopped the President (Mahama) from working.



"He was still the President of Ghana until the Supreme Court ruled and he continued his administration. So, where from this lack of leadership? This is shameful! . . . I am very, very disappointed in former President Mahama; extremely disappointed . . . I'm expecting much exemplary leadership from him," Nana B blasted Ex-President Mahama.



''Former President Mahama, where is your leadership?'' he queried.