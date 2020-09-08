General News

Mahama doesn't have the brains to execute stolen promises - Kennedy Agyapong

Aside allegations of ‘intellectual’ thievery, Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has also accused Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, of spewing unrealistic promises to the populace under the guise of campaigning.

Mr. Mahama on Monday, September 7, 2020 joined several party executives to unveil the party’s manifesto ahead of the December elections. He among other things, pledged to improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians through job creation and other areas.



Mr. Agyapong however says the NDC’s manifesto is enough evidence for citizens to vote against the party.



According to him, many of the policies projected in the 143-paged document were stolen from the NPP’s manifesto which was launched on August 22. He further suggested the Mr. Mahama lacks the ‘brains’ to be able to implement the policies he is selling to Ghanaians.



Speaking on his ‘The Seat’ show Monday, Kennedy Agyapong said,



“The promises Prsident Mahama is giving, although he stole a lot of things from our manifesto, even the ones left to do, he can’t because he doesn’t have the brains to. He doesn’t have insight. We’ve seen it before and they can’t do it.”

“He says, he will create yearly, up to 250,000 jobs every year. So in 4 years of President Mahama, he’ll create 1m jobs. Under President Akufo-Addo, despite the hardships of COVID, as of the time they were writin the manifesto in June, job creation was 2,55000 thousand in 3 years. How will Ghanaians then sell their rights to an incompetent leader who says, when I come into government, I’ll reduce it by 1,55000 jobs, how?



“..Ghanaians should look back on all the promises they have hammered on, to find out if they have, in previous times, made similar pledges…The manifesto is nowhere near what the NPP presented. Any discerning person can tell the guy was lying through his teeth,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians to weigh the track records of both the NPP and the NDC, and be discerning with their votes.



“They aren’t even ashamed of the thievery. It’s so evident even in the manifesto. What is more interesting, and glaring, why the youth of this country should vote massively against President Mahama.





"And you try to compare yourself to Akufo-Addo’s administration. If you look at the performance of President Akufo-Addo under a pandemic, we have still managed the economy this way, and yet you can come and say it is reckless, God should forgive him.



"What I want Ghanaians to know is that, the good records of the NPP, the only party that can develop this country. They say they are social democrats; they are corrupt criminals,” the legislator added.













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.