Mahama doesn’t have the track record to deliver his promises – John Boadu

John Boadu is the General-Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

John Boadu, the General-Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has questioned the ability of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama to deliver on all the promises he has made if he is elected on December 7.

The NDC unveiled its manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



The party promised to extend the Free SHS programme to private schools and supply free laptops to the students of tertiary institutions.



The NDC also stated that it will embark on a $10 billion infrastructure drive and also foot 50% of fees for tertiary students.



But in an interview with Neat FM, John Boadu said that the track record of John Mahama does not correspond with the promises he is making.

He wondered how a government led by John Dramani Mahama will raise funds to execute the promises indicated in the manifesto.



He accused him of managing the economy poorly when he was president.



“He has been vice president and president so if he had something good to do, he would have done it. The NDC and John Mahama don’t have the track record of running prudent economic management. When you look at the growth rate, their time was the worst”.



“He had an opportunity to run the country, what did he do? It is easy to write manifestoes but running a country is different. A manifesto is just English but what is his record. He’s been president for five years and his record does match what he is promising”, he said.

