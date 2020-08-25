Politics

Mahama doesn't qualify in terms of ideas to debate Akufo-Addo - Kojo Frimpong

Mr. Kojo Frimpong

Seasoned broadcast journalist and failed New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant in the Wenchi constituency, Kojo Frimpong, has questioned the call by John Dramani Mahama to debate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on infrastructure issues.

“You can’t call for a debate and say we should only talk about issues on infrastructure. 2016 we called Mahama for a debate but he didn’t respond to the call. How can a man like Nana Addo who has lived his entire life debating on critical national issues runaway from a debate but Mahama must first check himself.” He claimed



The NDC presidential candidate recently said he is ready to settle the infrastructure debate once and for all for Ghanaians to see through the NPP's propaganda. Mr Mahama also said he’s ready to debate the president on all issues whenever the president decides.

However, Kojo Frimpong rebutted forcefully insisting that there is no aversion whilst speaking on the matter of the debate at the NPP Manifesto launch in Cape Coast.



He added “We don’t have any aversion to debate the former President. In fact we think that he doesn’t even qualify in terms of the ideas that we share today to be able to debate it. But that’s not the question, the question is what John Mahama did when he was given the opportunity. We need to explore the things he couldn’t do like cancelling the nurses allowance and not being able to bring free SHS.”

