Mahama explains why he is running again in 2020

Former President John Mahama is hoping to return to the Jubilee House after the December polls

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has said he is running again in 2020 after his defeat as a sitting president in 2016 because he has a good agenda for the youth.

“This election is to rescue the future of our young people, and it is the reason I am running again. We have an appointment with destiny on December 7. Don’t make a mistake. We know that God will not fail us,” he said.



He made the comments during a courtesy call on Agbogbomefia of Asogli State in Ho, Togbe Afede XIV, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region.



Also, during a meeting with traditional leaders of Ho West, former President Mahama said it was not enough for Ghanaians to register to vote, but they make sure that their names have not been omitted in the process of compiling the register.



“If you don’t do that and the D-Day comes and you go and your name isn’t there, unfortunately, you will not be able to vote,” he admonished.

“This is an election of destiny. This is an election that will determine the future of Ghana. I dare say it is the most critical election that we will ever vote in,” he stressed.



In 2016, Ghanaian voters denied an incumbent a second term and voted for then-candidate, Mr Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The sitting president at the time, John Mahama, garnered a little above 44% of total votes cast.



John Mahama's poor showing in the 2016 polls is regarded by political pundits as the biggest defeat for a sitting President.

