Mahama exploiting financial difficulties of some Ghanaians with 'Okada' promise - Boamah

MP for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah

Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central in the Greater Accra Region, Patrick Yaw Boamah has asserted that the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is taking advantage of the financial plights of ordinary Ghanaians to provide them meager jobs such as Okada riding.

According to Yaw Boamah, the National Democratic Party’s promise to finding a lasting solution to unemployment in the country lacks ‘wisdom’.



The Okaikoi Central MP questioned the thought process in making such a life-threatening venture legal.



“I think the okada legalization has become a political issue that we ought to look at. What was the wisdom of the NDC and John Mahama for making that business illegal? There was no wisdom in it. You go across the world, what makes that business illegal?, Mr. Boamah questioned.



He added, “Government has put in place a system to create sustainable jobs for all. You ask yourself if these gentlemen have sustainable jobs, will they be engaging in this activity.”

“Why will someone want to capitalize on people’s weak financial position or quest for finding jobs and promise to legalise what you know is not right in terms of proper job creation? That is my worry with the NDC,” Patrick Boamah told Citi FM.



The legalisation of the Okada-motor business has become a major talking point after John Mahama declared his intentions of making it a legal venture if he is elected as president in the December elections.



However, the opposition NPP believe their solution to tackling unemployment is much more sustainable and lucrative compared to what the NDC is suggesting.



Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia is on record to have said, “You don’t want to finish or graduate from school and then make a life from okada riding. You can have a better option, and we will give you a better option. So yes, we will not legalise the okada business in Ghana. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians. We are having discussions, but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative for the okada riders. Let us give them an opportunity to buy safer vehicles through lease and pay over time. It is a better option than what the alternative is.”