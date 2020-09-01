General News

Mahama had his chance as President but blew it - Buaben Asamoa teases

Former President John Mahama is hoping to return to the Jubilee House after the December polls

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said former President John Dramani Mahama does not deserve a second chance as President of Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 31, 2020, the NPP Communications Director said between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the former president, Ghanaians must choose Akufo-Addo when polls open on December 7, 2020.



“His Excellency President Akufo-Addo has succinctly reminded us that this [election] is going to be based on the records and leadership potential of the two of them. So the choice is fair. Who has the vision, the commitment, the competence and the compassion to deliver a Ghana of consistent growth and prosperity?



“Former President, now candidate, Mahama simply cannot do it. He had his chances and he squandered them all. As a former Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of State, Cabinet Minister, Vice President and President, candidate Mahama seems to have been the luckiest politician in Ghana’s Fourth Republican history,” he said.

According to him, despite all the portfolio John Mahama held in his political career before being elected as President, he was unable to show that he has what it takes to govern the country well.



“It is the NPP’s strong conviction that Nana Akufo-Addo does not have the competence and focus to take this country in the right direction,” he touted.

