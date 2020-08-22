Politics

Mahama has no moral right to call for a debate with Akufo-Addo - Mustapha Hamid

2020 NPP Deputy National Campaign Manager, Dr. Mustapha Hamid

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected calls by the opposition flagbearer, John Mahama for a debate with President Akufo-Addo.

According to Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, the former president has no locus to call for a debate.



“That challenge is unnecessary. Taking it or not is unnecessary. First of all, this challenge by Mahama clearly shows what we have told the Ghanaian people that he is a person who has no principle and stance on anything. He is a flip flop, he is wishy-washy and indecisive.”



“In 2012, he said clearly to the people of this country that debate about records is a recipe for mediocrity. So what has changed that he wants a debate on infrastructure records that he wants us to descend into the mediocrity that he is in? We are not ready for his mediocrity. He is indecisive and wishy-washy. We are not interested in any debate. It is not necessary”, he said on Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Mr. Abdul-Hamid believes Ghanaians are already “awarding their marks”, on the achievements of the NPP in comparison with that of the NDC hence any debate to set the record straight in a “theoretical debate” will make no significant change.



“For me as far as I am concerned, I don’t think theoretical debates are necessary. People feel what we do in their everyday lives, and they are in a better position to make their judgement on December 7 with or without debate,” he added.



The Flagbearer of the NDC during his tour of the Volta Region threw a challenge to President Akufo-Addo for a debate on their respective administration’s records on infrastructural development.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.