Mahama has no moral right to condemn NPP violence - Awal Mohammed

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

A member of the NPP communication team, Awal Mohammed, has chided former President John Dramani Mahama for criticising the pockets of violence that distinguished the NPP Super Delegates Conference over the past weekend.

Awal Mohammed explained that John Mahama accepts and endorses the violent nature of the National Democratic Congress and hence doesn’t have any right to bare his teeth against the NPP.



He also submitted on TV3 Newday that as a leader of a political party, John Mahama has accepted that the NDC has rebellious roots so he should leave the NPP alone.



“When you have someone who says NDC has revolutionary roots and when it comes to unleashing violence, no party can beat NDC in unleashing violence is telling us that this incident is something that he is condemning and so on.



“Someone who after mentioning this went to Akina Radio in Techiman where he is supposed to even commiserate with the people there went there and said in 2024, it will be do or die does not have the moral right to condemn what has happened,” he said.



Awal Mohammed further admitted that the NPP North East Regional violence was an eyesore but shouldn’t be a yardstick for condemnation from John Mahama.

“As much as we condemn the incident that happened in Nalerigu Senior High School, you don’t use it as a yardstick to condemn a political party that has no revolutionary roots, that is not really a violent political party. When we talk about a violent political party, you, the leader of the political party has said that the NDC is a violent political party,” he added.



The media, during the NPP Super Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, reported that there was an issue of violence in the North East Region where polling agents of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen were allegedly attacked.



There was also another report on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, about the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu fighting a former DCE in the region, Solomon Donkor over a yet-to-be-identified cause.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced its resolve to probe the alleged assaults that characterised the August 26 Super Delegates Conference in North East Region.



