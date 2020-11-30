Mahama has no respect for Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo claims

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accused the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama of playing with the minds of Ghanaians.

According to him, Mahama’s call on Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming presidential race a sign of disrespect after failing Ghanaians in the past years.



He stressed that the NDC’s abysmal performance during their tenure of office cannot be overlooked hence, the need for Ghanaians to kick out the NDC on December 7.



President Akufo-Addo, while addressing party supporters at Tarkwa over the weekend said, “I know former president John Mahama holds the firm belief that Ghanaians have short memories, in that, we forget developments in our country after a very short while. His claim simply means that he has no respect for the people of Ghana.”

He further called on Ghanaians to vote massively against the NDC to pave way for the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party to continue with their developmental projects.



“On December 7, 2020, in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, the Ghanaian people will prove him wrong by voting against him massively as a sign that they haven’t forgotten his abysmal performance in office a few years ago,” President Akufo-Addo added.



On Monday, December 7, 2020 Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president who will rule the country for 4 years. Ghanaians will also select parliamentary candidates to represent them in Parliament.