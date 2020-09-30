Mahama has no vision & credibility, are we really going back for incompetence? - Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with John Dramani Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has jabbed former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, describing him as a man with no credibility and vision.

The Vice President appealed to Ghanaians to utterly reject the candidacy of Mr. John Mahama but vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 7 elections.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said this while giving a keynote address at a grand launch of ''Aspirants Unite for Victory'' held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Labadi, on Monday, September 28, 2020.



Aspirants Unite for Victory



The Aspirants Unite for Victory (AU4V) is a nationwide movement by the Parliamentary aspirants who lost in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primaries this year.



The AU4V movement is to foster unity among the defeated aspirants.

The members are primarily focused on maintaining all NPP Parliamentary seats as well as winning new constituency seats for the party, and working together to secure a second term for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP.



The AU4V is led by the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency, Hon. Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, former MUSIGA President and Parliamentary aspirant for Asante Akyem South, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour and many others, who all lost in the primaries.



Veep's Advice To Ghanaians



Dr. Bawumia reminded Ghanaians of the incompetence of Mr. Mahama saying "we all know what the record was after 8 years of the NDC in government and we know what the record of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is as we speak today. We know, from the data that is available, that John Mahama managed our economy with incompetence. He was very incompetent . . . it's a fact".



He advised the citizenry not to make a mistake to bring the former President back to power because he will mess up the economy.

"Are we going to go back to incompetence? Are we really going to go back to this type of incompetence?''



"Not only has he proven to be incompetent, he has also proven to not have credibility and no vision. Right! There is no credibility. He said the free SHS was a hoax; now he says he introduced it. Then he said if he had Ghc 2 billion, he wouldn't spend it on free SHS; now he says he wants to expand it to private sector. He introduced licensing exams for teachers, today he says he will abolish it. He abolished teacher trainee allowance, today he will introduce it . . . He abolished okada, today he's; where's the leadership? Where is the credibility? Where is the vision? It is not about just winning an election, you must have a view. You must have a vision. You must be credible to be able to be given the reins of this country to help people and he has not shown so. So, is that what we want to go back to?'' he questioned.



He directed Ghanaians to the best alternative stressing ''more importantly, the alternative is fantastic. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that is the alternative. The alternative is just radically different. It's like night and day. With Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have a transformational leader. It's clear that we're not just doing business as usual; we're taking this country and chatting a new path, a new course''.