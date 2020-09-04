Politics

Mahama has nothing better to offer, reject him - Yaw Adomako Baafi

NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has disclosed that Ghanaians will reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Adomako Baafi further stated that the living conditions of Ghanaians will be worse off if John Dramani Mahama and the NDC return to office.



However,he said both John Mahama and the NDC have nothing new to offer Ghanaians.



"NDC has nothing better to offer Ghanaians that is why Ghanaians must reject NDC and President John Mahama in the 2020 Elections,” Yaw Adomako Baafi told Kwaku Owusu Adjei during Kingdom FM’s launch of Ghana’s Election Center at Abossey Okai.

“You have a candidate who just lost the last election and his successor. This is the third time they will be meeting. It is not about what they promised the voters, but it is about the candidates. The promise must be measured against what one did when he was given the opportunity to serve,” he added



According to him, Mr Mahama, who is the Flag-bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was defeated in the 2016 presidential polls because of his poor performance when he had the chance to lead the nation and wondered what Mr Mahama is going to campaign on in this year’s election.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.