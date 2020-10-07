Mahama intends to kill youth with okada legalization - NPP Youth Organizer

The National Democratic Congress has promised the legalization of the okada business

The New Patriotic Party’s Youth Organizer for Ablekuma Central, Isaac Asare, has alleged that the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is pushing ahead with plans of okada legalization to kill the youth in Ghana.

According to Mr. Asare, John Dramani Mahama has no plans for Ghana; hence, therefore, called on electorates to vote for a more competent candidate in the person of the NPP’s flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo come December 7.



In a report by Rainbowonline, the NPP Youth Organizer is quoted as saying: “Nana Addo is aware that the Okada business is a killer business and so he is offering you better opportunities. Mahama has promised to legalise Okada to kill you, he has also promised to construct mortuaries where your dead bodies, would be preserved. How can you vote for such an incompetent man like John Mahama.”



The NDC party as part of the campaign promise has proposed the legalization of Okada business in their next administration but in a counter statement, Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the NPP will introduce a policy that is better than operations of Okada.





Dr. Bawumia in an interview on Filla FM in Tamale said the introduction of the Transport Recapitalization Policy by their government will offer the youth better opportunities, unlike the NDC’s risky okada business.



“The policy will give you the option of whether you are a driver or motor rider who wants a bus. You can go for it and pay in installments. We are talking about brand new vehicles. That will significantly reduce the accident rates which is largely caused by old and rickety vehicles. This is a better option than the risky okada,” he said.



