'Mahama is Archbishop of promises' - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been described as the Archbishop of promises.

Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia gave the description in an interview with Ash FM in Kumasi on Tuesday morning as part of his tour of the Ashanti region.



The Vice President expressed surprise at the litany of promises the ex-President is churning out in his campaign.



His surprise was premised on the fact that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) standard bearer promised not to make promises.



"I'm overwhelmingly surprised that the man who said he won't make promises is now the Archbishop of promises" Alhaji Dr Bawumia observed.



He noted that what fascinates him most is former president Mahama's promise that he will embolden the free Senior high school policy and even extend it to private schools.

"How can a man who said free Senior high school policy was a hoax and that it will take the country 20 years for the policy to materialise is now a champion of it" the chairman of the police council rhetorically asked.



He stressed that the many promises being hauled at Ghanaians by the NDC flagbearer are noting but a calculated ploy to receive the electorates into making the wrong choice in the December 7 polls.



The Vice President therefore asked Ghanaians to be wide awake and reject the NDC and former President Mahama in the upcoming elections.



He indicated that governance is not a remedial classes to afford students the opportunity to make amends with their failed exams.



"Let's tell former President Mahama and the NDC that we don't have time for them to come back to power to correct their mistakes because governance is a remedial classes platform" the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana further jabbed.

He intimated that Ghanaians have seen the good works of the Akufo Addo-led government and will therefore not commit the mistake of bringing back the NDC and ex-President Mahama back in government.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate for the December polls emphatically stated that the party surpasses the NDC in all aspects of governance.



"The NDC cannot compete with us in terms of ideas that are used in proper governance and that is the headache they have" the Vice President emphasised.

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor