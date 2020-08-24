General News

Mahama is NDC’s biggest problem not Rawlings, Ahwoi – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP has identified former President John Dramani Mahama as the biggest threat to the NDC’s success.

According to Obiri Boahen, the NDC would have had a better chance of winning the 2020 elections had they introduced a new candidate instead of ‘recycling’ Mahama.



Obiri Boahen said that contrary to claims by some NDC members that Rawlings and Kwamena Awhoi are challenges the party must overcome to win the 2020 elections, Mahama’s candidature is the problem the NDC must deal with.



He drew an analogy between a first team playerwho has been substituted and Mahama’s attempt to recapture power after he was ‘subbed’ by the referee (Ghanaians).



He said just as it is impossible for substituted players to play a match again, Mahama’s reelection chances are also bleak.



He urged the NDC to channel their energy and resources into finding a worthy candidate for the 2024 elections instead of trying to market a product which was rejected four years ago.

“People think we insult the NDC but that is not the case. From 2016 they did nothing about the in-land ports. You sit somewhere and call for debate on infrastructure, you think it’s a spelling bee or quiz competition? Evidence abound for people to see the good works of the NPP. I don’t hate Mahama or NDC but any god-fearing person knows that we’ve done better than them”.



“During football matches, when you are substituted, you don’t come back again. Governance is not spelling bee contest or quiz. Governance is not about proverbs. We need to be serious in this country”.



“NDC’s problem is not Ahwoi or Rawlings. Their problem is the return of Mahama who was removed by Ghanaians in 2016. They should have come with a different person. The person they are bringing is the problem”, he said.



He demanded the NDC to release their manifesto if they claim the NPP is rehashing old promises.



“Where is their manifesto? They are the opposition party so they should have released it first. They want to copy some portions of the NPP manifesto. Moreover, the ordinary Ghanaian does not really depend on manifesto. They want visible things that impact their lives”, he said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.