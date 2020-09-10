Politics

Mahama is an 'indisciplined' father who encourages his children to misbehave - Subin MP

Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi

Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi has described as disgusting and distasteful, endorsement given to Isaac Adongo’s “Akyem Sakawa Boys” post by former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, the endorsement of the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” by the Presidential Candidate of the NDC has exposed him as an indisciplined father who condones wrongdoings of his children.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon Boakye Antwi said that inasmuch as Hon. Adongo’s ethnocentric comment is condemnable, he is not as significant as the former President who is supposed to know better to reprimand the Bolgatanga Central MP and not to fuel the insensitive comment.



“The Akyem Sakawa Boys comment is disgusting which must not be condoned. Adongo is fluent in twi dialect and he understands what he said very well. I keep saying that we don’t have a bad child in this world but we have a bad father in the world because it is the duty of the father to discipline the child,” he slammed.



“So, former President John Dramani Mahama is an indisciplined father . . . ” he lambasted.

He was of the view that it would have been something else in the country if an Akan speaking person had made such a slippery or ethnocentric comment like the “Akyem Sakawa Boys”.



He stated that the justification of former President John Dramani Mahama that he was referring to some selected Akyem people involved in the Agyapa Royalty deal is immaterial as it is goofing enough to use “Akyem Sakawa Boys”.



“We don’t need any explanation from him again to try to justify the use of Akyem Sakawa Boys. He has already goofed for using Akyem Sakawa Boys. If I had said Adongo Frafra, the issue would have been blown out of proportion and they would have held to it to the day of election,” he asserted.



He wondered the essence of the reposting of Hon. Isaac Adongo’s distasteful comment by the former President who had enjoyed votes from Akyem people and still works with some of them in the NDC.

