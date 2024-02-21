Mahama is an 'rlg,' can't be repackaged into an iPhone - Presidential staffer to Fifi Kwettey

John Dramani Mahama

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a locally-assembled phone that cannot be repackaged and sold to the Ghanaian electorate as an iPhone.

He holds that just as Mahama was rejected by voters in 2016 and 2020, he will be on the losing side come 2024.



In an X post dated February 14, 2024; Buabeng maintained that Mahama was clueless, incompetent and corrupt as president.



"Ghanaians will resist any attempt by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey to repackage @JDMahama as an iPhone and present him to us. It didn’t work in 2016 or 2020, and it won’t work in 2024.



"A leopard can’t remove its spots. RLG remains RLG even if it’s in an iPhone case. It's the same clueless, incompetent, and corrupt Mahama," his tweet read.



RLG is a locally assembled phone brand that got popular during Mahama's times as president but has since gone out of production.

His post was a reply to National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Fifi Kwettey, who had addressed a press conference to respond to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's February 7 lecture at UPSA.



Bawumia, who is the 2024 New Patriotic Party flagbearer, outlined his vision for Ghana if elected president, at the said lecture. The NDC scribe ripped through its contents and attacked the integrity of the vice president.



Bawumia and Mahama are the frontrunners ahead of the keenly-awaited 2024 presidential elections.





