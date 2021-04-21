Mahama is definitely NDC’s best bet into any election – Kunbuor

Former Defence Minister, Benjamin Kunbuor

Former Defence Minister, Benjamin Kunbuor says John Dramani Mahama remains the opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC) best bet going into any election at the moment.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face To Face program on Tuesday evening, the former lawmaker, however, stressed that he believes that anyone who wanted to contest the former president for the party flagbearership has to be allowed.



GhanaWeb monitored the program on which the NDC Council of Elders member commented on a range of issues affecting the NDC in the wake of a recent program held in Tema by a group within the party, a gathering the party’s deputy General Secretary described as ‘unknown’ to the NDC.



“I think John is tried and tested. He had not only ministerial and parliamentary experience but vice presidential experience, so I think he is our best step forward, but having said that, I will not begrudge anybody in the party who decides to also put in a pitch as flagbearer; that is my attitude.



He continued: “So, I never attacked anybody who contested Mahama, I will never do a thing like that. [I think he is our best bet into any election] definitely. If you were to look at the odds in opposition and if you were to see the showing [in 2020 polls], you will see that we rebounced very effectively after the crushing defeat in 2016."



He added that the two-time unsuccessful presidential aspirant needed to be credited for the good that resulted from his leadership as much as he is criticized for the negative performances.

About the 'good' 2020 performance, he said: “[I attribute that largely to him] because he led us into that campaign and I keep saying that when we give a leader the flak for things that go wrong, we should also be charitable enough to give him the credit when things go well.



“So when things don’t go well and we criticize John Mahama, when things go well we have to credit him,” he added. He is quick to advance that the party risked a one-term jostling situation if Mahama fails to achieve the constitutionally two terms.



Mahama won the 2012 election after succeeding his boss – President John Evans Atta Mills – who died months to the elections. In 2016, he lost his re-election bid to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whiles a battle for final re-election for both men in 2020 also went in favour of the incumbent.



Some groups within the NDC have called for Mahama to be replaced as flagbearer even as some supporters, including national executives, have stressed that he will be the candidate of choice when the next flagbearership elections are held towards the 2024 elections.