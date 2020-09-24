Mahama is desperate for power – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of being desperate for power as he’s trying all means to be voted back into office.

While entreating members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intensify their work and give no room for Mr. Mahama to be given a chance in the December polls, the president said “We must, however, be reminded at all times that we are up against an opponent who is desperate to return to power to continue the agenda of mismanaging the economy to the suffering and despair of businesses, households and families, thereby jeopardizing the future of our children."



President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post, Wednesday also cautioned the NPP against any form of complacency ahead of the December 7 general election.



“We cannot afford to let that happen. We cannot, therefore, be complacent. We have to work hard for victory regardless of the fact that ‘One good term deserves another’,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has urged registered voters to vote for a president who has integrity and the capability to manage the economy better.



According to him, “It is about measuring records against promises. It is about which of the two leaders has shown in office that he knows how to manage the economy. It is about which of the two leaders you, the voter, can trust to deliver. It is about which of the two men you can trust with the future of your children. It is about which of the two leaders you know you can depend on in times of crisis”.