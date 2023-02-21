Mahama is no match for Alan Kyerematen - Owusu Amankwah

NPP presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen (left), ex-President John Dramani Mahama (right)

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is no match for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen when it comes to the person with the qualities to be president.

According to him, Alan is more experienced, better educated, and has the charisma that will make him a better president than Mahama.



“John Mahama cannot match Alan Kyerematen in any way. Aside from the fact that Alan is an international trade icon and a diplomat, he is also a lawyer, he is an economist, and he is a businessman.



“If you are comparing the two men in terms of education, character, integrity, substance, and competence, John Mahama is nowhere near Alan Kyerematen,” he said in Twi in an Asempa TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The former Manhyia North MP also said that Alan will have no issues winning the flagbearship race of the NPP.



“Alan will lead us (the NPP), he will win the primaries massively. And he will also win the general elections,” he said.

“Alan is bringing a message of hope. He has never been president, he has never been vice president and the teeming unemployed youth are looking up to him,” Owusu Amankwah added.



Watch the interview below:







IB/OGB