Mahama is no match for whoever becomes NPP flagbearer – Justin Kodua

Justin Kodua Frimpong , General Secretary (NPP)

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong has posited that former president John Dramani Mahama is no match for any candidate that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will choose as its flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NDC has not held primaries to choose a flagbearer, but it is clear that the former president (John Mahama) is the same candidate that the party will present.



“Anybody at all that we will elect to become a flagbearer of the NPP will beat John Mahama. We know, the NDC hasn’t yet conducted their primaries, but the person that will be elected is the same old person that we know. The value is still the same,” he said.



Addressing some party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Justin Kodua further stated that he will remain neutral as general secretary to all candidates in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



“We believe that by the end of the year, Ghana will be restored. So, everybody should support NPP because the alternative is worse and also scary, and also empty, and also hopeless. So, we are all one family and anybody at all that will stand for (flagbearership) are our people, and in general, I stand as a neutral, and whoever emerges as the winner will be marketed to Ghanaians,” he added.



The race for the NPP flagbearership slot has top party members including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen; former food and agric minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong among others.

November 4, 2023, has been slated as the date for the NPP presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.





AM/SARA