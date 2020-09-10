Politics

Mahama is promising what the devil cannot even provide - NPP

NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opined that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is making promises the devil himself will reject.

National Organizer of the party, Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B addressing a press conference took former President John Dramani Mahama to the cleaners describing him as a man who lacks credibility to fulfil the promises he has made.



He indicated that a former president who opposed the free Senior High School cannot be trusted to managed the policy he pooh-poohed.



Taking some of the major highlights of the NDC manifesto, he suggested the promise to absorb 50% of fees for the 2020/2021 would be possible because he [Mahama] could not afford top pay teacher and nursing training allowance, absorb tariffs for tertiary students and yet, he is promising to absorb fees for students.



In his own calculations, he said the NDC would need over 400 million cedis to absorb 50% of fees for tertiary students a policy Nana B said would be impossible to do.

The NDC he sai8d are back to say just anything to win political power.



"Still holding on to the idea that Ghanaians have a short memory, Mr. Mahama is now promising to retain the nursing and teacher training allowance,” when in the past the NDC said there was no sense in paying teacher and nursing training allowance with Mr. Mahama himself saying he would rather lose the presidency than to pay the allowance.



"A man who could even pay nursing allowance, a man who cancelled utility bills…Former President Mahama in 2012 instructed Vice-Chancellors to charge utility bills. So for a man who could not absorb utility bills, and could even pay 30 million cedis for his so-called progressively free SHS, are you going to trust that same man to cough out 450 million to pay that? His credibility is zero,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.