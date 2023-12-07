Mahama is the next president prophetically – Rev Kwadwo Bempah

Rev Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel, Assemblies of God, has indicated that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is the next president in waiting.

According to him, it has been prophetically revealed that former President Mahama would be president again after the 2024 election.



Speaking in a viral video clip from a recent event, the pastor also urged the Christian community in Ghana to clearly state their stance on the 2024 elections because their faith groups are doing so.



“… we also want to wish another happy birthday again to our next president prophetically.



“You better clap your hands because in the next elections, people are declaring where they want to be. The church is the only group of people who are afraid to state where they belong to,” he said.



“And so, the next president just spoke and it is going to be very powerful. How many of you have faith,” he added.

Former Mahama, who celebrated his 65th birthday on November 29, 2023, could also be seen in the clip, smiling.



Meanwhile, today, Thursday, December 7, 2023, marks exactly a year to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.



Mahama is expected to knock horns with the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen in the race to get the successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Watch Rev Dr Bempah’s remarks below:





BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.