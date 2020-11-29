Mahama lauds Rawlings for opening overseas areas to the world

Former president John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lauded late former President Jerry John Rawlings for opening the overseas areas of the country to the rest of the world.

The overseas areas of the country cover Yagba-Kobore in the North East Region and Fumbise Valley in the Bulsa South Constituency of the Upper East Region.



Addressing a community engagement at Yizesi in the Yagba-Kobore Constituency of the North East Region, Mr Mahama said before the Rawlings-led People's National Defence Council (PNDC) government's intervention, the area was cut off from the rest of the country during the rainy season.



He said it was the PNDC/NDC government which constructed roads and bridges to open up the area to the rest of the world.



He explained that previously, the area was highly infected with black flies, which serve as the vector of onchocerciasis or river blindness; and the PNDC Government got helicopters to spray chemicals to get rid of them.



"From Fumbise, all the way to Yagba-Kobore, nobody knew that human beings existed here because there was river blindness, oncho it was during Rawlings' time that we got helicopters to spray all the rivers to get raid of oncho and today Yagba-Kobore, Fumbise and all those areas are what they are," Mr Mahama said.

"So everything that we have here, even making this place habitable for us to live and letting people know that there is a place called overseas, it is all PNDC and NDC's doings."



He said aside opening the area to the rest of the world, it was the NDC which brought development to the area such as electricity, water, hospital and schools.



"What have they ever done for your people? Nothing! For us, the choice is clear. We are voting for NDC. And I want to tell you that we don't take your votes for granted. It is because you always stand behind us that is why when we go into office and we are sharing anything in this country, we make sure that you get your fair share."



"We were working on the roads and we started from Sandema area (in the Upper East Region) coming towards Fumbise and coming down. And then we also got some contractors to start from Daboya area coming from Bosolu towards to join the road to Fumbise, so that if you are Yagba-Kobore and then you are going to Techiman, you don't need to go round and come back. You just go on a good road to Bosolu and then you turn left, you get to Damango junction you turn right and then you get to Buipe and then Techiman."



He said when NDC gets back to power, they would open up the Walewale road so that it would be a shorter road to get to Walewale.

He also promised the chiefs and people of Yagba-Kobore that his next administration would construct a modern market for them.



Concerning free senior high school (SHS), the presidential candidate said it was a very good policy which had come to stay.



He noted that his next administration would maintain and improve upon the free SHS. He said when Ghanaians give him the mandate in the December polls, within one year of his assumption of office, he would abolish the double-track system.



He said, his next government would continue to build more community day SHSs to absorb more students.



Mahama mentioned that the NDC was the party which brought development to the Yagba-Kobore area and therefore, the people must vote it back to power for it bring them development.

He urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC on December 7, for it to come back to power and continue its good works for the nation.



Mr Mahama said under the rural electrification project all villages in the Constituency would be connected to the national grid.



He noted that he would construct the Yagba-Kobore Walewale road to facilitate fast movement of goods and people.



Mr Mahama also mentioned that his next administration would establish Farmers' Mechanisation Centres in all farming district of the country to boost farming activities.

He said under the programme farming implements such as tractors would be at the Centre to provide services to farmers at a token fee, which they could pay after their harvest.



He assured them of a district hospital under his next administration to meet the health needs of the people.



At Gambaga, Mr Mahama noted that his next administration would establish a new university in the newly created North East Region.



Speaking to party supporters and sympathizers after paying a courtesy call on the Gambarana Yahaha Wuni, the Chief of Gambaga at his Palace in Gambaga in the East Mamprusi District in the North East Region, Mr Mahama said similar new universities would be set up in all regions without tertiary institutions.



The flagbearer was accompanied on his one-day tour of the North East Region by leading members of the NDC such as Professor Joshua Alabi, National Campaign Manager and Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff at the Presidency.