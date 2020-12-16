Mahama-led NDC are being ungrateful to Ghanaians - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Member of Parliament for Adenta Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has described as ungratefulness the action taken by former President John Dramani Mahama and his party, the NDC over the Presidential and Parliamentary election results.

According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is failing to realise that the various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and many Ghanaians who voted for them were an investment in the opposition with the hope that they will put the NPP government under President Akufo-Addo in check.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Director of Communications for the NPP said that the NDC is downplaying the power vested in them by these CSOs who campaigned for them.



He said that the NDC is rather disturbing the peace of Ghanaians who voted for them to deepen democracy.



“The NDC is being ungrateful of the power given to them by Ghanaians to put the NPP government in check. The NDC is disturbing the peace of Ghanaians; they are disappointing many Ghanaians and Civil Society Organisations who voted for them to deepen democracy. You are out there threatening to foment trouble in the country,” he chastised.



“In what way is Mahama asking the youth to rise? When we had issues with the 2012 election, we went to the Supreme Court . . . what is the youth rising to do? To destroy the nation in order for you to win power? If you finally win the power, who are you to rule over?” he quizzed the NDC.

To him, former President Mahama and the NDC have demonstrated that they are not interested in the wellbeing of Ghanaians.







He believed that action by the opposition party will rather incur the wrath of Ghanaians than to think that it will fetch the power they so desire for as it is the hope of Ghanaians that the opposition NDC will work hard to prove that the country’s democracy has grown.



“All the NDC is doing is to throw tantrums and bastardising all institutions; the court, media and the security for the sake of power. They are shooting themselves in the foot. Who are you going to work with when you win power one day? Are they not the same institutions the NDC will be working with and yet you are bastardising them this way," he wondered.



He again mentioned that the manner in which Ghanaians voted in the 2020 general election indicates that Ghanaians have accepted the Akufo-Addo led NPP government and are looking beyond the construction of roads and other infrastructural development to their personal interest.