Mahama loses again

Former President John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to win the December 7, 2020, general elections.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Mahama polled a total of 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36% while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total valid votes.



Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Commission, said at a press conference that the total results did not include figures from the Techiman South.



The EC chairperson stated that, the analysis from available data indicates that the results will not change after full compilation hence her decision to declare the NPP candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.



The NPP candidate in 2016 polled 5,755,758 of the valid votes representing 53.8% to beat the then-President, John Dramani Mahama who had 4,771,188 votes representing 44.4%.

This was after John Dramani Mahama had won the 2012 general election with 50.7 per cent, a little over 300,000 votes.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had to challenged Mahama’s victory at the Supreme Court.



