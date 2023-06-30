Mahama mobbed as he visits Chief Imam at his residence

John Dramani Mahama (left) with the Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu (right)

Former President John Dramani Mahama visited the Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence at Fadama, a suburb of Accra, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Audio-Visuals from the former president’s visit showed 1000s of residents of Fadama waiting to receive the former president on the streets.



Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was received amid dancing and singing by the residents.



The former president after interacting with some of the residents entered the home of the Chief Imam.



Mahama, in his initial remarks, thanked the Chief Imam for his prayers and support.



He told the Chief Imam that he was there to greet him as he and the Muslim faithful in Ghana celebrate Eid -de-Adha as well as his recent 104th birthday celebration.

The former president also said, “I prayed that the feast of the sacrifice that we have just performed would be a blessing to all of us and to our nation, especially during this time of economic crisis”.



He asked the Chief Imam to pray for him and the NDC so that they would return to power to turn things around.



On his part, Dr Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu called for unity among all in Ghana.



